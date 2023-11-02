    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Titans vs. Steelers NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Titans vs. Steelers

    Will rookie signal-caller Will Levis lead the Titans to another upset? Or are the Steelers the better bet as a home favorite on Thursday Night Football? Read ahead for betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Titans vs. Steelers matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    309 Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at 310 Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5); o/u 36.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Titans vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports DeAndre Hopkins (toe, questionable) is expected to play in Week 9 against the Steelers. Fresh off a game in which he caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns with Will Levis, Hopkins should be eager to suit up with his new rookie quarterback. It’s only a one-game sample, but Hopkins saw a season-high 24.0 aDOT in Week 8 against the Falcons and scored his first touchdowns of the season in the win. The Titans’ WR1 will be a top-24 fantasy option on Thursday night against the Steelers.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Pickett not only got in a full practice but has no injury designation heading into Thursday night’s game against the Titans. He’s no longer even a game time decision. While Pickett hasn’t been great this season, this is good news for all Steelers pass catchers against a vulnerable Titans secondary.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tennessee’s last 5 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

    Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Tennessee

    Titans vs. Steelers Prediction:

    Take Tennessee. The Steelers have been held to 10 or fewer points in all three of their losses this season. They’re also the only team in the NFL to be outgained in every game this year. That’s insane. Pickett is banged up but even if he were healthy, the Steelers still have no offense. Levis provided a spark to the Tennessee offense last Sunday against the Falcons, who have a much better secondary than the Steelers. Levis should have another big game tonight.

    Titans vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS +2.5

