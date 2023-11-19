    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Titans vs. Jaguars NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Titans vs. Jaguars

    Will Jacksonville cover as a 6.5-point home favorite against AFC South rival Tennessee on Sunday? Or is there a smarter play in this Titans vs. Jaguars contest at 1:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    459 Tennessee Titans (+6.5) at 460 Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5); o/u 40.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

    TV: CBS

    Titans vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Titans LT Andre Dillard (concussion) will not play in Week 11 against the Jaguars. Dillard suffered the concussion last week and was unable to return. Dillon Radunz took his place at left tackle and got in some work at left tackle during practice this week, so he should draw the start. Signed to a three-year contract in the offseason, Dillard has failed to live up to expectations in Tennessee. He may not have a starting spot to return to if Radunz plays well. Cornerback Sean-Murphy Bunting was also ruled out.

    Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

    Jaguars listed Zay Jones (knee) as questionable for Week 11 against the Titans. Jones was arrested on domestic battery chargers on Monday and a limited practice participant throughout the week. This time last week, Jones was ruled out for Week 10’s matchup against the 49ers, despite logging practices throughout the week. Now officially questionable, he has a decent chance of suiting up on Sunday, but could be a legitimate game-time decision. If active, he’d be hard to trust as anything more than a WR4 in his return

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tennessee’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games

    Jacksonville is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    Jacksonville is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction:

    Take Tennessee. The Jaguars are 1-3 in games played in Jacksonville this season and have been outscored 108-66 in those contests. They swept the Titans last season and are seeking three straight wins versus Tennessee, but they haven’t accomplished the feat since 2005-06. Trevor Lawrence has zero or one passing touchdown in seven out of nine games his season and Travis Etienne Jr. had a season-low 35 rushing yards last week versus the Niners.

    Titans vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS +6.5

