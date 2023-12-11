Titans vs. Dolphins NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number currently sitting at 13.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to Monday night’s Titans vs. Dolphins matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

129 Tennessee Titans (+13.5) at 130 Miami Dolphins (-13.5); o/u 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN

Titans vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol and is on track to play in Week 14 against the Dolphins.

Vrabel’s announcement comes hours after it was reported that Henry was in concussion protocol following Sunday’s loss to the Colts. According to Vrabel, the team checked on Henry on Sunday night and again on Monday morning, and everything appeared fine with the veteran running back. Barring any setbacks during the week, it sounds like Henry will be good to go for Monday night’s contest again the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

Raheem Mostert (knee) returned to practice on Friday. Mostert was a DNP on Thursday, but that’s been par for the course for the veteran running back in recent weeks. With the Dolphins not playing until Monday night, Mostert will likely log another practice on Saturday and be good to go heading into the weekend. His Week 14 status was never in question.

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Miami

Miami is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Titans vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take Miami. The Dolphins are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games overall, while the Titans have dropped six out of their last eight games at the betting window. Miami is also 23-9 against the number in its last 32 games at home, which includes a mark of 5-1 in its last six games at Hard Rock Stadium. If the Dolphins get rolling offensively, there won’t be much the Titans can do to stop that train.

Titans vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS -13.5