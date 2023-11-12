Titans vs. Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Tennessee Titans travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Sunday when Week 10’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Titans cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Titans vs. Buccaneers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Tennessee Titans are 3-5 straight up and 4-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Bengals, and their worst loss came against the Saints.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-5 straight up on the year and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against the Vikings, and their worst loss came against the Falcons.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Matchup & Betting Odds

253 Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at 254 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5); o/u 39.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: CBS

Titans vs. Buccaneers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Tennessee will be missing starting right guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle) and starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) against Tampa Bay on Sunday. On top of that, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), and safety Mike Brown (ankle) will also miss this weekend’s game.

On top of those losses, Tennessee cornerback Anthony Kendall is questionable with a hamstring injury and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable with an ankle ailment. Titans rookie QB Will Levis has ascended to the starting role so Tannehill will likely be serving as the backup if he’s able to play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Daily Fantasy Spin

Tampa safety Josh Hayes will miss Sunday’s game with a concussion. Several of his teammates are questionable for the Bucs’ tilt with the Titans this weekend. Among them are cornerbacks Jamel Dean (concussion) and Carlton Davis II (toe), defensive linemen Logan Hall (groin) and Calijah Kancey (quad), and wide receiver Trey Palmer (illness/neck). Tampa Bay starting left guard Matt Feiler is doubtful to play with a knee injury.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 15-7-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage against their opponents since 2015. That’s the best mark in the league during that span.

Tennessee is 33-39-1 ATS as the road team since 2015.

The under is 18-8 in Tampa Bay’s games since the beginning of last season. That’s the third-highest mark in the league during that span.

The under is 18-7 in Tennessee’s games since the start of last season. That’s the highest under percentage in the league during that stretch.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Prediction:

The Titans have turned the offense over to rookie quarterback Will Levis. Levis has looked decent so far this year. He’s thrown for 500 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception in 2 starts this season with a QBR of 44.4. He did display some limitations in his team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Thursday, and a veteran head coach like Tampa’s Todd Bowles should be able to exploit said weaknesses.

Tampa Bay has lost 4 games in a row, but the last 3 were by one score or less. They were in those games. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been about league average this season as he ranks 15th in the NFL with a QBR of 56.4. Mayfield has been good against the AFC this season as he has a TD-INT ratio of 4-0 against AFC clubs. Furthermore, his passer rating of 102.9 against the AFC is much better than his passer rating of 92.7 against the entire league. In a bit of a contrarian play, I like the Bucs to stop their losing streak and beat the Titans by at least a field goal at home on Sunday.

NFL Week 10 Titans vs. Buccaneers Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -2.5