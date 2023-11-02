Titans at Steelers NFL Over/Under Prediction & Betting Odds

With the number sitting at 36.5 points, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for Thursday night’s Titans vs. Steelers matchup? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Pittsburgh on PRIME VIDEO.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

309 Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at 310 Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5); o/u 36.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Titans vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

Derrick Henry (ankle) was removed from the Week 9 injury report and will play against the Steelers. Henry was limited in two practices to start the week but got in a full session on Wednesday. The limited practices were likely just maintenance. Henry will be full-go for his matchup with the Steelers. Expect the Titans to lean on him heavily as they attempt to give their rookie quarterback the benefit of a strong run game. Henry will rank as an RB1 for Week 9.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Steelers activated Cam Heyward (groin) from injured reserve. Heyward went down with the groin injury in Week 1 and has been on injured reserve ever since. The Steelers still had a nasty one-two punch with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Heyward’s absence. Adding the six-time Pro Bowl attendee back into the mix will make their defense even more formidable. Heyward has at least 10 sacks in each of his past two seasons.

Titans vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Pittsburgh are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the AFC South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Tennessee’s last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games.

Titans vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take the under, which has cashed in all five of the Titans’ last five games when playing on the road. The under has also hit in nine of Tennessee’s last 11 games overall and hit in all five of Pittsburgh’s last five games overall. If you expand things further, the under is 10-3 in the Steelers’ last 13 games and is 16-5 in the Titans’ last 21 contests dating back to last season.

Titans vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: UNDER 36.5