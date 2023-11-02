    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Titans at Steelers NFL Over/Under Prediction & Betting Odds

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    titans at steelers

    With the number sitting at 36.5 points, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for Thursday night’s Titans vs. Steelers matchup? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Pittsburgh on PRIME VIDEO.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    309 Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at 310 Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5); o/u 36.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Titans vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Derrick Henry (ankle) was removed from the Week 9 injury report and will play against the Steelers. Henry was limited in two practices to start the week but got in a full session on Wednesday. The limited practices were likely just maintenance. Henry will be full-go for his matchup with the Steelers. Expect the Titans to lean on him heavily as they attempt to give their rookie quarterback the benefit of a strong run game. Henry will rank as an RB1 for Week 9.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    Steelers activated Cam Heyward (groin) from injured reserve. Heyward went down with the groin injury in Week 1 and has been on injured reserve ever since. The Steelers still had a nasty one-two punch with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Heyward’s absence. Adding the six-time Pro Bowl attendee back into the mix will make their defense even more formidable. Heyward has at least 10 sacks in each of his past two seasons.

    Pittsburgh are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the AFC South division.

    Pittsburgh are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the AFC South division.

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Tennessee’s last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games.

    Titans vs. Steelers Prediction:

    Take the under, which has cashed in all five of the Titans’ last five games when playing on the road. The under has also hit in nine of Tennessee’s last 11 games overall and hit in all five of Pittsburgh’s last five games overall. If you expand things further, the under is 10-3 in the Steelers’ last 13 games and is 16-5 in the Titans’ last 21 contests dating back to last season.

    Titans vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: UNDER 36.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com