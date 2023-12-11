Close Menu
    Titans at Dolphins NFL Over/Under Betting Prediction

    Titans at Dolphins

    With the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the total for Monday night’s Titans at Dolphins matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    129 Tennessee Titans (+13.5) at 130 Miami Dolphins (-13.5); o/u 46.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Titans at Dolphins Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Titans HC Mike Vrabel said DT Jeffery Simmons will miss “a couple weeks” with a knee injury. Simmons exited Week 13’s contest against the Colts in the third quarter and didn’t return to the field.

    The veteran defensive tackle will be out for the next several weeks, although it’s possible this is the last we see of him in 2023 with the Titans currently sitting at 4-8 and well out of the playoff race. Simmons has 5.5 sacks and 10 TFLs this season and continues to be at the top of his game as far as defensive tackles are concerned. We’ll see if the Titans opt to play him over the final weeks of the season once he’s ready to go.

    Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

    Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited in Friday’s practice. The expectation was always that Hill would return to practice on Friday. The veteran receiver has been held out of the first practice for the last several weeks as the Dolphins look to manage their WR1’s workload for the final stretch of the regular season. Fantasy managers shouldn’t be concerned over Hill’s Week 14 status. He’ll be good to go against the Titans.

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 8 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Miami

    Miami is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

    Titans at Dolphins Prediction:

    Take the under. I have all the faith in Miami to score, but not Tennessee. The under is 11-3 in the Titans’ last 14 games on the road, which includes cashing in seven out of their last eight games. Will Levis has provided a spark for the Titans at times, but he still struggles throwing the ball consistently (which makes sense, considering he’s a rookie). He’s still highly inaccurate. The key for Tennessee tonight is to run the ball with Derrick Henry. If they’re success, then this one should stay under the total.

    Titans at Dolphins NFL Prediction: UNDER 46.5

