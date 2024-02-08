The Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bet You Should Bet Over

Christian McCaffrey will play one of the biggest roles for either side in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV. Here’s one McCaffrey-related prop bet that you should be playing the over on ahead of Sunday’s NFL title game.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Christian McCaffrey Overcomes Slow First Half in NFC Title

McCaffrey rushed 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ Conference Championship win over the Lions. He added 42 yards on four receptions. McCaffrey managed just 34 first half rushing yards but did manage to score on the ground before the break.

After the half, it was a different story for McCaffrey. He continually ripped off long gains against the vaunted Detroit run defense, adding another score before capping off his night with a 25-yard run. That set up an Elijah Mitchell rushing score from three yards out. That put San Francisco up by 10 with just over three minutes remaining.

The All-World running back will remain an integral piece of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s attack against a Chiefs opponent more susceptible to opposing rushing in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

CMC also Found End Zone Twice vs. Pack

McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ win over the Packers. He added seven receptions for 30 additional yards. McCaffrey ripped off a 39-yard run in the third quarter to give the 49ers their longest run of the day. That said, everything was as expected for the 49ers’ RB1. A calf injury briefly sidelined McCaffrey in the first half. He was able to return and lead San Fran’s backfield by a wide margin.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Prediction:

The one McCaffrey-related prop bet that I would play the over on is his rushing yards. Depending on which sportsbook you view, the current number sits at 91.5. He’s rushed for 92 or more yards in six out of his last eight games, averaging 102.8 rushing yards per game during that span. He’s also rushed for at least 92 yards in five out of his last six games following a San Francisco win (110.0 average) and in six out of out of the last eight times San Francisco was favored (102.8 average).

Worried about Kansas City’s stout defense? That’s understandable, but allow me to put your mind at ease: McCaffrey has rushed for at least 92 yards in five out of his last six games when facing a team with a winning record. That doesn’t mean he won’t be bottled up versus the Chiefs, although they did struggle against the run in the Divisional round versus Buffalo. Plus, McCaffrey is always one cut from a big run that will set us up to cash this prop.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Prediction: OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards