    NFL Articles

    The Best Deebo Samuel Super Bowl LVIII Prop to Bet Now

    Anthony Rome
    Deebo Samuel

    Deebo Samuel figures to have a prominent role in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas, where his 49ers will take on the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep reading for a Samuel prop to bet ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

    Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

    TV: CBS

    49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Deebo Samuel Makes Impact Upon Return

    Samuel caught 8-of-9 targets for 89 yards in the 49ers’ Conference Championship win over the Lions, adding seven yards on three carries. He entered the game without an injury designation after leaving the Divisional Round win over the Packers in the first quarter, playing a normal allotment of snaps while operating in his typical role as a dual threat weapon.

    Samuel finished the game with the team lead in receiving after being emphasized in the first half. His dynamic abilities with the ball in his hands are likely to be an invaluable asset when the 49ers face off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

    Under is 9-2 in Chiefs last 11 games following a straight up win

    Chiefs are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

    Under is 6-0 in 49ers last 6 playoff games as an underdog

    49ers are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

    Deebo Samuel Prop Prediction:

    Take the under for Samuel’s receiving yards prop. Samuel has produced 60 or more receiving yards in just three of his last 11 games in the playoffs, with an averaging of just 55 yards per game over that span. He’s also produced 60 receiving yards just once in his last six games (44.3 yards per game average) and in one of his last six games when the Niners were favored (44.3). Finally, Samuel has racked up 60 or more receiving yards in one of his last six games when facing a top-10 defense (36.5 per game).

    Deebo Samuel Prop Prediction: Under 58.5 Receiving Yards

