Texans vs Titans Prediction — Week 11 Pick

How to Watch Texans vs Titans

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Texans vs Titans Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Texans –6.5 37.0 –285 Tennessee Titans +6.5 37.0 +235

Where This Game Will Be Won

Houston’s defensive front has quietly become one of the most reliable early-down units in the AFC, often forcing opponents into uncomfortable passing situations. Because the Texans limit chunk gains and close quickly in the flats, Tennessee’s offense must create misdirection rather than relying on purely downhill concepts.

Tennessee’s clearest avenue is slowing the game down. Moreover, sustaining long drives and leaning into short-area efficiency can help neutralize Houston’s speed. If the Titans avoid negative-yardage plays and steer this toward a possession-by-possession battle, they can keep the number inside one score.

Who is The Public Betting — Texans vs Titans

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Houston Texans 60% –3 → –6.5 Tennessee Titans 40% +3 → +6.5

Market Read: Houston has taken most of the tickets while the number pushed through multiple key zones — a sign of sustained confidence from sharper money. Still, the jump from –3 to –6.5 invites potential buyback if Tennessee can script a competitive first half.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Texans vs Titans Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Titans +6.5. Tennessee’s style can shorten games and create the slower, grinding tempo that keeps underdogs alive. Lean: Under 37, given the matchup’s defensive tendencies and limited explosive-play profiles on both sides.

