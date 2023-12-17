Texans vs. Titans NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

With Case Keenum set to start under center, is Tennessee the best bet in Sunday’s Texans vs. Titans Week 15 matchup? Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET today.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Houston Texans (+3) at 316 Tennessee Titans (-3); o/u 36.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans DFS Spin

KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are expected to start Case Keenum in Week 15 against the Titans. Per Wilson, the Texans are opting for Keenum’s experience under center as they chase a playoff berth without C.J. Stroud for a week. Stroud is listed as doubtful because of a concussion.

Wilson noted that Keenum took the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week. Keenum has yet to take a snap this year and only attempted seven passes as a backup in Buffalo last year. He did, however, pull off two wins in his pair of starts for the Browns in 2021. Keenum will be tasked with protecting the ball and taking what the Titans’ defense gives him. That should result in plenty of check-downs to the running backs and easy completions to tight end Dalton Schultz.

Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) was limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough. Levis seemingly tweaked his ankle, but it does not seem to be a major injury. The Titans only held a walkthrough on Wednesday after winning a Monday night game, but Levis’ limited listing indicates the ankle is a minor issue to manage. Once full practices get underway later in the week, the severity of Levis’ injury will become clearer. For now, expect him to go again in Week 15.

Texans vs. Titans Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Tennessee

Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Tennessee

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games when playing at home against Houston

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Tennessee’s last 19 games at home

Texans vs. Titans Prediction:

Take Houston. The road team has won the last five meetings between these two teams dating back to 2020. Granted, Houston is severely banged up entering play, but Keenum is solid in smaller doses. He has NFL experience, knows how to get the ball out on time and can extend plays with his mobility. He’s limited overall, but he gives the Texans a better chance to hang today in Nashville than Davis Mills. I see this turning into a field goal game either way.

Texans vs. Titans NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS +3.5