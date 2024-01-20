Close Menu
    NFL Articles

    Texans vs. Ravens NFL Divisional Betting Odds & Prediction

    Texans vs. Ravens

    The Texans vs. Ravens line opened at 8.5 and while it reached as high as 10. It has settled at 9.5. Given what Houston did to Cleveland last weekend, are the Texans the smart bet today? Or will the Ravens roll as a large favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    301 Houston Texans (+9.5) at 302 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5); o/u 43.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

    Texans vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Love Underdog Houston

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Ravens Remove Flowers from Injury Report

    Ravens removed Zay Flowers from the injury report for Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Texans. Flowers was limited in practice to start the week but logged full practices on Wednesday and Thursday to close things out. Now, off of the injury report, Flowers should be full-go come Saturday when he and the Ravens take on the Texans at home. Flowers faced the Texans in Week 1, totaling nine receptions for 78 yards. He should have plenty of opportunities for a big day in his postseason debut this weekend.

    Texans Remove Woods from Injury Report

    Robert Woods (hip) was removed from the Texans’ final injury report for the Divisional Round. With Noah Brown landing on injured reserve, Woods could see an uptick on last week’s 36 percent snap share, but the veteran slot man doesn’t seem to be too healthy himself. He’s become a shaky small-slate DFS option because of his limited usage.

    The under 4-1 in Texans last 5 games as a favorite

    Under is 9-3 in Texans last 12 games following a ATS win

    The under is 7-0 in Ravens last 7 playoff home games

    Under is 4-1 in Ravens last 5 playoff games

    Texans vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take Baltimore. The Ravens are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 playoff games, are 6-0-1 against the number in their last seven games following a loss and are 8-2-1 at the betting window in their last 11 games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Texans are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games as a favorite and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five playoff games as an underdog.

    Texans vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -9.5

