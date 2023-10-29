Texans vs. Panthers NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Texans head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Panthers cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Texans vs. Panthers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Houston Texans are 3-3 straight up and 4-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Jaguars, and their worst loss came against the Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers are 0-6 straight up on the year and 0-5-1 against the spread. They have yet to win a game this season, and their worst loss came against the Saints.

Texans vs. Panthers Matchup & Betting Odds

255 Houston Texans (-3.5) at 256 Carolina Panthers (+3.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Texans vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans starting wide receiver Robert Woods will miss Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Woods has 22 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown in 6 contests this year. His absence could mean an increased target share for wideout Noah Brown.

Houston starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will also be out this weekend. He’s dealing with a knee injury. Rankins has 17 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack in 6 games of action for the Texans this season.

Texans starting right tackle Tytus Howard is questionable for Sunday’s game with hand and knee injuries. If he’s unable to play, Houston will likely elevate former Jets and Seahawks tackle George Fant to the starting lineup.

Carolina Panthers Daily Fantasy Spin

Panthers starting strong safety Vonn Bell has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a quad injury. Bell has 33 total tackles, 2 passes defended, and an interception this season.

Panthers starting free safety Xavier Woods is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury. Woods has been out of the lineup since September 24th with what was deemed a 4-6 week injury, so he should make his return to the field soon.

Carolina starting right inside linebacker Frankie Luvu is the Panthers’ leading tackler with 39 total tackles this season. He’s questionable for this weekend’s game with a hip injury. In addition to leading the club in tackles, Luvu has 2.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss on the campaign.

Texans vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Houston opened as an underdog but is now the favorite. Teams in that situation are 42-81 ATS since 2019 and 6-9 ATS this season.

Carolina head coach Frank Reich is 3-0-1 ATS coming off of a bye week.

Houston QB C.J. Stroud is 0-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

The Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against the Texans.

Texans vs. Panthers Betting Prediction:

It can’t be this bad all season for the Carolina Panthers. Carolina ranks 31st in the NFL with an average scoring margin of -12.3 points per game. The Panthers are nearly a touchdown better when playing at home though, as their scoring margin is only -5.5 points per game when playing at Bank of America Stadium. The bye week should be good for Carolina rookie QB Bryce Young. It should have afforded him some additional time to review the film and work with his coaches with no game last weekend. Carolina and Bryce Young will almost certainly play well enough to win at some point this season, and I think this is a good spot for them. Carolina is 5-2-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season, and that’s the sixth-best mark in the league. I like the Panthers and the points in Charlotte this weekend.

NFL Week 8 Texans vs. Panthers Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +3.5