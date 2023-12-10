Texans vs. Jets NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Zach Wilson will take his place under center again in Sunday’s Texans vs. Jets matchup. Will he help lead the Jets to at least an ATS win as a 3.5-point home dog? Or is Houston still the better play in this 1:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

117 Houston Texans (-3.5) at 118 New York Jets (+3.5); o/u 32.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans DFS Spin

Texans ruled out Dalton Schultz (hamstring) for Week 14 against the Jets. Schultz will now miss his second consecutive game with this hamstring injury, which will put tight end Brevin Jordan in line for another busy day. In Week 13’s matchup against the Broncos, Jordan emerged to catch three passes for 64 yards on five targets and played a season-high 75 percent of the snaps. Jordan will be on the low-end TE2 streaming radar against the Jets.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Breece Hall (ankle) is questionable for Week 14 against the Texans. Hall returned to practice for a limited session on Friday. Hall played through the ankle issue in Week 13 but saw his role scaled back. Dalvin Cook pitched in for nine carries and was more efficient than Hall on a per-carry basis. Expect Robert Saleh to split his backfield once again if Hall is active. The explosive runner has been bottled up for weeks, pushing him into the middle of the RB2 ranks for Week 14.

Texans vs. Jets Betting Trends

Houston is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 9 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Jets’s last 9 games at home

Texans vs. Jets Prediction:

Take Houston. The Jets’ 0-5 record against the spread since Week 9 was tied with the Patriots for the longest active streak and their most consecutive games without a cover since 2000 (six straight). Robert Saleh is desperate, which is why he’s going back to Wilson under center after the team couldn’t move the ball again last week with Tim Boyle at quarterback. Boyle was so bad in the team’s 13-8 loss to the Falcons that he was benched in the second half and cut following the game. The Jets’ 10 offensive touchdowns this season is the fewest by any team through the first 12 games of a season since 2000 (fewest through 13 games since 2000 is 12 by the 2011 Rams and 2006 Raiders). They’re awful.

Texans vs. Jets NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS -3.5