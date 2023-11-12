Texans vs. Bengals NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Texans head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday when Week 10’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Texans cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Texans vs. Bengals betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Houston Texans are 4-4 straight up and 4-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Jaguars, and their worst loss came against the Panthers.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-3 straight up on the year and 4-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against the 49ers, and their worst loss came against the Titans.

Texans vs. Bengals Matchup & Betting Odds

245 Houston Texans (+6.5) at 246 Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5); o/u 47

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Houston will be down multiple starters on Sunday. The Texans will be without wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), linebacker Henry To’o To’o (concussion), and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad). Reserve linebacker Jake Hansen (hand) and backup tight end Brevin Jordan (foot) will also sit.

Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), cornerback Steven Nelson (back), and defensive end Jerry Hughes (back) are all questionable to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Cincinnati won’t have starting wide receiver Tee Higgins available this weekend as he deals with a hamstring injury. Bengals starting defensive end Sam Hubbard will also sit out Sunday’s game with an ankle ailment. Bengals reserve wide receiver Charlie Jones is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game with a thumb injury.

Cincinnati’s #1 wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to a back injury he suffered against the Bills last weekend. The Bengals are hopeful he’ll be able to play, but Chase will likely end up being a game-time decision. Bengals backup defensive tackle Josh Tupou is doubtful for Sunday’s clash with the Texans due to a shoulder injury.

Texans vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Stroud threw 5 touchdowns last weekend. Teams coming off of a game where they threw 5+ touchdowns are 93-16-6 ATS the next week over the last 20 years.

The under is 7-3 in the last 10 games between the Texans and Bengals.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 28-18-1 to the under over the past three seasons. That’s the third-highest under rate among 94 qualified QBs over that span.

Texans vs. Bengals Betting Prediction:

Everybody seems eager to crown the Bengals as one of the premier teams in the AFC after they won their fourth straight game on Sunday night. I’d like to see their next four games before penciling them into the AFC championship game. The Bengals’ offense isn’t explosive as they rank 27th in the NFL in yards per play this season. They may have trouble creating big plays against the Texans on Sunday due to wide receiver Tee Higgins being out and wideout Ja’Marr Chase’s questionable injury status.

The Texans and rookie QB C.J. Stroud have seemingly taken the league by storm. Houston’s over/under win total before the season was 6.5, and they could hit the over by December. The Texans are ninth in the NFL in yards per play, and C.J. Stroud is fourth in the NFL with a passer rating of 102.9. The Bengals’ defense ranks 31st in opponent yards per play this season, and I expect the Texans to create some big plays on their way to covering this contest. I’m fading the public and taking Houston and the points on the road.

NFL Week 10 Texans vs. Bengals Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS +6.5