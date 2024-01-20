Close Menu
    Texans at Ravens Over/Under NFL Divisional Round Prediction

    Texans at Ravens

    The total for Saturday’s Texans at Ravens matchup opened at 46 but has dropped to 43.5. Given the line movement, is the under the best bet on the board when it comes to today’s total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    301 Houston Texans (+9.5) at 302 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5); o/u 43.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

    Texans vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Love Underdog Houston

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Anderson Removed from Injury Report

    Texans EDGE Will Anderson (ankle) has been removed from the injury report and will be active for the Divisional Round. The sensational rookie was utilized in his typical role for the Wild Card Round and seems to have avoided setbacks. He’s probably not particularly close to 100 percent healthy, but the Texans are going to need a big play or two from the No. 3 overall pick to have a legitimate shot at springing the Ravens upset.

    Andrews will not be Activated from IR

    NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Mark Andrews (ankle) will be out for the Ravens’ Divisional Round game against the Texans. Andrews has practiced in full over the past couple days but Ravens coaches have expressed reticence about rushing him back for their Divisional Round game. Rapoport said the team’s plan has always been to bring back Andrews for the AFC title game. Andrews remaining sidelined means Isaiah Likely will function as the Ravens’ primary pass-catching tight end. Houston allowed the most receptions to tight ends in the regular season.

    Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 playoff games

    Baltimore is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games overall

    Texans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games

    Houston is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games as a road underdog

    Texans vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 22-8-2 in the Ravens’ last 32 games played in the month of January, is 7-0 in their last seven home playoff games and is 22-9 in their last 31 games when they’re listed as the favorite. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Texans’ last 12 road games versus a team with a winning home record, is 16-5 in their last 21 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game and is 5-1 in their last six Saturday games.

    Texans vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: UNDER 43.5

