Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Super Bowl Predictions: Will Isiah Pacheco Go Over Rushing Prop?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Isiah Pacheco

    Will Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco go over his rushing yards prop in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday? Or will the back fall just short of the 67.5-yard total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

    Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

    TV: CBS

    49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Jumping on KC Early

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Isiah Pacheco Rushes for 68 Yards, TD in AFC Title Game

    Pacheco rushed 24 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Ravens, adding four receptions for 14 yards. Twenty-eight touches for 82 yards, efficiency this is not.

    Pacheco nevertheless moved the chains at several critical points in what turned into a defensive slugfest, and his two-yard touchdown early in the second quarter surprisingly ended up providing the difference. With the Chiefs having narrowed their skill corps for the season’s biggest games, Pacheco will remain a Super Bowl workhorse.

    Under is 5-2 in Chiefs last 7 playoff games

    Chiefs are 18-7-1 ATS in their last 26 games as an underdog

    Under is 9-4 in 49ers last 13 games as an underdog

    49ers are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

    Isiah Pacheco Rushing Prop Prediction:

    Pacheco has rushed for 68-plus yards in four out of his last five playoff games, averaging 70.8 rushing yards per game in that span. He’s also rushed for 68-plus yards in five out of his last six games against a team with a winning record, averaging 85.3 YPG in that scenario. He has eclipsed 68 yards in four out of his last five games overall (84.6 per game average), in four out of his last five games after the Chiefs win (76.4 average) and in four out of his last five games after Kansas City covered.

    Isiah Pacheco Rushing Prop Prediction: Over 67.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com