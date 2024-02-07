Super Bowl Predictions: Will Isiah Pacheco Go Over Rushing Prop?

Will Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco go over his rushing yards prop in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday? Or will the back fall just short of the 67.5-yard total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Jumping on KC Early

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Isiah Pacheco Rushes for 68 Yards, TD in AFC Title Game

Pacheco rushed 24 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Ravens, adding four receptions for 14 yards. Twenty-eight touches for 82 yards, efficiency this is not.

Pacheco nevertheless moved the chains at several critical points in what turned into a defensive slugfest, and his two-yard touchdown early in the second quarter surprisingly ended up providing the difference. With the Chiefs having narrowed their skill corps for the season’s biggest games, Pacheco will remain a Super Bowl workhorse.

49ers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Under is 5-2 in Chiefs last 7 playoff games

Chiefs are 18-7-1 ATS in their last 26 games as an underdog

Under is 9-4 in 49ers last 13 games as an underdog

49ers are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Prop Prediction:

Pacheco has rushed for 68-plus yards in four out of his last five playoff games, averaging 70.8 rushing yards per game in that span. He’s also rushed for 68-plus yards in five out of his last six games against a team with a winning record, averaging 85.3 YPG in that scenario. He has eclipsed 68 yards in four out of his last five games overall (84.6 per game average), in four out of his last five games after the Chiefs win (76.4 average) and in four out of his last five games after Kansas City covered.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Prop Prediction: Over 67.5