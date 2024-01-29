Super Bowl LVIII Opening Odds: 49ers Favored vs. Chiefs

The opening lines have been released for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, NV and it’s the 49ers who are favored versus the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on February 11.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Jumping on KC Early

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

49ers vs. Chiefs Opening Odds

San Francisco opened as 2.5-point favorites over Kansas City and that’s where the line currently sits at FanDuel Sportsbook, but not at other books. Caesars Sportsbook, bet365 and DraftKings Sportsbook all list the Niners as 1.5-point favorites, while BetMGM lists San Francisco as just a 1-point fave.

As for the total, that number opened at 47.5 and that’s where it currently sits at all the sportsbooks listed above.

49ers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Purdy Helps Rally 49ers over Lions

Brock Purdy completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 49ers’ 34-31, Conference Championship win over the Lions. He added 51 yards on four carries. This one was a tale of two halves for the 49ers. They went into the break down 24-7 after the Lions dominated time of possession in the first frame.

Purdy would then lead an offensive eruption in the second half. Things were kick-started by a circus reception by Brandon Aiyuk that deflected off a defender’s helmet. Twenty-seven second half points later and the 49ers head to another Super Bowl. They’ll face a familiar opponent in the Chiefs.

Purdy leaned on the combination of Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, feeding the duo 17 targets on his 31 pass attempts on the evening. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will face another stiff test. In the ultimate game of the 2023 season, Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has turned heads this year.

Kelce Has Incredible Performance in AFC Title Game

Travis Kelce caught 11-of-16 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Ravens. The 10-plus reception effort was the sixth of Kelce’s record-breaking playoff career. An astounding nine of them — including his 19-yard touchdown — came in the first half. That said, his sole grab after the break was a critical chain-mover. Up to 22 catches through three postseason games this month, Kelce is going to be one of the X-factors of Super Bowl LVIII.