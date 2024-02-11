Close Menu
    Super Bowl LVIII MVP Predictions – Three Options to Bet

    Super Bowl LVIII MVP

    Considering placing a wager on the odds to win Super Bowl LVIII MVP ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs and Niners matchup? Here are three options to consider ahead of tonight’s 6:30 p.m. ET matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

    Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

    TV: CBS

    49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Super Bowl LVIII MVP Prediction Option #1: Travis Kelce (+1400)

    Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win Super Bowl MVP but his counting numbers haven’t been as strong as in year’s past. He’s averaging just 239.3 passing yards per game this postseason while passing for four touchdowns in those three playoff games. Enter Kelce. He’s scored three touchdowns in his last two games and caught his second-most passes of the season in KC’s win over the Ravens. In that AFC title game victory, Kelce caught 11 of 16 targets for 116 yards. He gets anywhere close to those numbers and he’ll almost be a shoe-in to take home the MVP.

    Super Bowl LVIII MVP Prediction Option #2: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

    There’s a scenario in which any time the Chiefs have a goal line opportunity, Pacheco will have first crack at the end zone. He’s been a touchdown-scoring machine of late, racking up eight scores over his last seven games. He’s also scored in all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games and will have plenty of opportunities to reach the end zone again tonight.

    Super Bowl LVIII MVP Prediction Option #3: Christian McCaffrey +450

    If you like the Niners, it’s hard to pass on CMC at +450 odds. He led the league in rushing yards and total touchdowns this season, racking up 25 total TDs on the year. He reached paydirt twice against the Lions, as well as twice versus the Packers in San Francisco’s previous two games. Nobody else will have as big of a role in SF’s offense.

