Super Bowl LVIII Chiefs vs. 49ers First Half Spread Prediction

The first half line for Super Bowl LVIII currently sits at San Francisco -0.5. Are the Niners a safe bet to cover that number? Or is there a better play for tonight’s Chiefs vs. 49ers first half spread?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Bettors Love Kansas City on Sunday

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chiefs Remove Rice from Injury Report

Chiefs removed Rashee Rice (ankles) from the team’s injury report for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers. Whatever injury befell Rice on Thursday appears to be minor. The rookie receiver was listed as a full participant in Friday’s final tune-up. He will be good to go for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup. In addition to Rice, the Chiefs also removed defensive tackle Chris Jones from the injury report. Jones was listed all week with a quad injury. That said, he managed to log a full practice every day of the week.

Purdy Overcomes Shaky 1H vs. Lions to Lead 49ers

Brock Purdy completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 49ers’ 34-31, Conference Championship win over the Lions. He added 51 yards on four carries.

This one was a tale of two halves for the 49ers. They went into the break down 24-7 after the Lions dominated time of possession in the first frame. Purdy led an offensive eruption in the second half. It was kickstarted by a circus reception by Brandon Aiyuk that deflected off a defender’s helmet. Twenty-seven second half points later and the 49ers head to another Super Bowl to face a familiar opponent in the Chiefs.

Purdy leaned on the combination of Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, feeding the duo 17 targets on his 31 pass attempts on the evening. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will face another stiff test in the ultimate game of the 2023 season as Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has turned heads this year.

Chiefs vs. 49ers First Half Spread Prediction:

Take Kansas. I believe Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will emerge victorious tonight in Vegas, but I like them more in the first half than I do for the game. They led the Ravens 17-7 at halftime of the AFC Championship Game, easily cashing in the first half. While they lost in the first half against Buffalo (Bills led 17-13 at the half), they covered easily in the first half versus Miami while taking a 16-7 lead into halftime.

On the other side, the 49ers led the Packers 7-6 at halftime in the Divisional round, but did not cover. They also trailed the Lions 24-7 at the half in the NFC title game, so they’ve started slow in their two playoff games.

Chiefs vs. 49ers First Half Spread Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS +0.5