Super Bowl LVIII Brock Purdy Passing Yards Prop Prediction

With the number currently sitting at 245.5, will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy go over or under his passing yards total for Super Bowl LVIII? Kickoff for Super Bowl Sunday is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC’s Spread

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brock Purdy Overcomes Shaky 1H to Rally Niners

Brock Purdy completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 49ers’ 34-31, Conference Championship win over the Lions, adding 51 yards on four carries.

This one was a tale of two halves for the 49ers, who went into the break down 24-7 after the Lions dominated time of possession in the first frame. Purdy would then lead an offensive eruption in the second half kickstarted by a circus reception by Brandon Aiyuk that deflected off a defender’s helmet. Twenty-seven second half points later and the 49ers head to another Super Bowl to face a familiar opponent in the Chiefs.

Purdy leaned on the combination of Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, feeding the duo 17 targets on his 31 pass attempts on the evening. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will face another stiff test in the ultimate game of the 2023 season as Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has turned heads this year.

49ers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Chiefs last 5 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

Chiefs are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 games following a straight up win

49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Brock Purdy Passing Yards Prediction

Take the over. In 12 out of his last 16 games overall, Purdy has thrown for at least 246 yards. In fact, his average passing yards per game over his last 18 games is 273.3, so he has cleared this number rather easily this season. He’s also thrown for at least 246 yards in six out of his last seven games when facing a team like Kansas City that has a winning record (263.6 per game) and has thrown for over 246 yards in five out of his last six games when facing a team with a top-10 defense.

Following wins by the Niners this season, Purdy has passed for 246-plus yards in four out of his last five opportunities (289.2 per game average). Finally, he’s thrown for 246-pls yards in 12 out of his last 16 games when the 49ers are the favorite, averaging 273.3 passing yards per contest in those situations.

Brock Purdy Passing Yards Prop Prediction: Over 245.5