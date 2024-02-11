Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs Over/Under Prediction & Odds

With the number sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet for the total ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs? Will these two teams cash the over or is the under the smarter play?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pacheco Removed from Chiefs’ Injury Report

Chiefs removed Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) from the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers. Pacheco was never really at risk of missing Sunday’s contest. Despite being listed with two injuries, Pacheco was a full participant and will be good to go. Jerick McKinnon (groin), on the other hand, is listed as questionable.

CMC Named AP 2023 Offensive Player the Year

Christian McCaffrey was named the Associated Press’ 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. It was only a matter of time before San Francisco’s do-it-all back took home an OPOY award. McCaffrey’s first full season with the 49ers couldn’t have gone any better, as he racked up a league-high 1,459 yards on the ground to go with 14 touchdowns and added another 67-564-7 through the air.

During the 2023 season, McCaffrey also set an NFL record when he found the end zone for a 17th consecutive game — a streak that started during the 2022 season. In addition to leading the league in rushing yards, McCaffrey also led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage, marking the second time in his career that he’s led the league in scrimmage yards. The unquestioned 1.01 of fantasy drafts will again be on the overall RB1 radar next season as he looks to continue his hot running in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

49ers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Chiefs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Chiefs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 playoff games

49ers are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game

49ers vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Chiefs’ last seven playoff games, is 5-1 in their last six games overall and is 6-1 in their last seven games when they play an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the under is 11-3 in the 49ers’ last 14 playoff games, is 19-7-1 in their last 27 games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous contest and is 4-1 in their last five games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous contest.

49ers vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: UNDER 47.5