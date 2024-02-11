Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs First Half Over/Under Prediction

Is there more value in the first half total than the game when it comes to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup? Read ahead for our 49ers vs. Chiefs first half over/under prediction ahead of tonight’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Bettors Love Kansas City on Sunday

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

CMC Explodes in 2nd Half vs. Lions

Christian McCaffrey rushed 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ Conference Championship win over the Lions, adding 42 yards on four receptions. McCaffrey managed just 34 first half rushing yards but did manage to score on the ground before the break.

After the half it was a different story as he continually ripped off long gains against the vaunted Detroit run defense, adding another score before capping off his night with a 25-yard run to set up an Elijah Mitchell rushing score from three yards out to put San Francisco up by 10 with just over three minutes remaining. The All-World running back is likely to remain an integral piece of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s attack against a Chiefs opponent more susceptible to opposing rushing in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Toney Expected to be Healthy Scratch for Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is expected to be a healthy scratch for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers. Toney was off the final injury report, but is not expected to play in the Super Bowl. He has had his fair share of blunders this season, including an offsides penalty against the Bills in Week 14 and multiple deflected passes leading to interceptions.

Toney finished the regular season with 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown, adding 11 carries for 31 yards. Toney is a former first-round pick of the Giants from the 2021 NFL Draft and still has one year left on his rookie deal. However, a Super Bowl healthy scratch is not a great indicator for his future with the Chiefs and it is possible the team lets Toney go in the offseason.

49ers vs. Chiefs First Half Over/Under Prediction:

Take the over. I like the under for the game because of Kansas City’s second-half scoring woes, but the over is the better bet in the first half. This season, the 49ers averaged 14.8 points per game in the first half, which ranks fourth in the NFL. While they only scored seven points in the first half versus the Lions in the NFC Championship Game, they still averaged 11.3 points per game in the first half over their last three contests.

On the other side, the Chiefs are averaging 14.5 points per game in the first half, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Over their last three games, they’re averaging 15.3 first-half points, including the 17 they scored in the first quarters versus Baltimore in the AFC title game. Again, Kansas City’s second-half struggles offensively, coupled with the Chiefs’ playing stingy defense in the final two quarters, leads me to believe the under is the correct call for the game. But in the first half? Let it rip on the over.

49ers vs. Chiefs First Half Over/Under Prediction: OVER 23.5