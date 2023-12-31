Steelers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Steelers vs. Seahawks matchup has climbed from 3.5 up to 4.5 ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Does it make sense to follow the line movement and take the Seahawks or is there a better bet on the board today in Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

125 Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) at 126 Seattle Seahawks (-4.5); o/u 40.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Steelers vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Kenny Pickett (ankle) is questionable for Week 17 against the Seahawks. Pickett was limited in practice throughout the week before drawing the questionable tag. If he is active, it will only be as a backup. Mike Tomlin has already announced that Mason Rudolph will start in Week 17. Pickett could return to the starting lineup for Week 18 if Rudolph struggles on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 17 against the Steelers. Walker was also listed with an illness on the injury report, though that was never a threat to hold him out. Per Schefter, the Seahawks have “some concerns about a shoulder injury that was aggravated last Sunday at Tennessee.” The team may keep his workload in check in Week 17. Though, with their postseason hopes hanging in the balance, they may be forced to keep leaning on him between the tackles. Barring any setbacks in pre-game warmups, Walker will rank as an RB2 to close the fantasy season.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

Seattle is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take the under, which has cashed in six out of the Steelers’ last seven road games. The total has also gone under in five out of Pittsburgh’s last seven conference games and is 8-3 in its last 11 games when playing an NFC West opponent. Finally, the under is 5-2 in the Steelers’ last seen games playing as an underdog.

On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Seahawks’ last six non-conference games. The under has also cashed in five straight Seattle games and is 5-2 in the Seahawks’ last seven games played in Week 17.

Steelers vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: UNDER 40.5