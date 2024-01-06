Close Menu
    Steelers vs. Ravens NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Steelers vs. Ravens

    Like many matchups in the NFL in Week 18, the Steelers vs. Ravens clash on Saturday afternoon has playoff implications. With the Steelers laying a field goal as a road favorite and the total sitting at 34.5, what’s the best bet today at 4:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    467 Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at 468 Baltimore Ravens (+3); o/u 34.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

    Steelers vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    Najee Harris (knee) has been removed from the injury report and will play in Week 18 against the Ravens. Harris was a DNP to start the week but will suit up for the Steelers in a game that will ultimately decide their playoff fate. Harris has missed several practices over the last few weeks but has yet to miss a game this season. Fantasy managers still playing in Week 18 can trust him as a top-24 back against a Ravens defense that should be light on starters.

    Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

    Ravens signed RB Dalvin Cook. Cook’s agency announced the deal shortly after it was announced Cook had cleared waivers. The 28-year-old back will now have a chance to join a contender and could work his way into the Ravens’ running back rotation.

    Gus Edwards should continue to lead the Ravens’ backfield, but behind him is hit-or-miss veteran Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon, who has spent the season on Baltimore’s practice squad. Things didn’t go great for Cook in New York. He averaged 3.2 yards per carry and struggled to earn playing time for much of the season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn RB2 duties behind Edwards and work in on passing downs, but it’s also possible this is little more than a “break glass in case of emergency” signing.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Baltimore

    Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Baltimore

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

    Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take the under. The total has gone under in six straight meetings between these two teams and is 8-3 in the Steelers’ last 11 games against the Ravens. The under is also 7-2 in the Ravens’ last nine home games versus the Steelers.

    Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers won’t play today for Baltimore, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The game means nothing for the Ravens in terms of the playoffs, and everything for the Steelers, who still have an opportunity to claim a wild card spot. Pittsburgh has played better offensively of late, but not enough to give me confidence that it will produce today.

    Steelers vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: UNDER 34.5

