Steelers vs. Rams NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home side laying a field goal and the total sitting at 43.5 points, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Steelers vs. Rams matchup? Kickoff for this non-conference matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) at 466 Los Angeles Rams (-3); o/u 43.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Steelers vs. Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Steelers activated WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) from injured reserve. Johnson returned to a full week of practice and was activated after missing the minimum. The return comes at a good time for the Steelers with TE Pat Freiermuth on IR. Johnson had three catches in two weeks before going down and will slot back in as a WR3 in his first game back.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Rams placed RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve. The timing of the transaction is most notable after the Rams waited a full week to send him to injured reserve. Williams will be eligible to return for the team’s Week 12 game against the Cardinals. With Ronnie Rivers (knee) also on IR, the Rams will deploy some combination of Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Darrell Henderson, and Myles Gaskin in Week 7 and beyond. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he would not comment on who might be the team’s lead back with Rivers and Williams out.

Steelers vs. Rams Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The Steelers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road

LA Rams is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Rams’ last 7 games

Steelers vs. Rams Prediction:

Take L.A. The Steelers’ 15.8 points per game this season ranks 30th in the NFL. That’s their second-lowest mark through five games under Mike Tomlin (15.4 PPG through five games in 2022). Their 29% red zone touchdown percentage this season is their worst through five games since 2001. Kenny Pickett also has a 33.5 Total QBR, which is the second-lowest mark in the NFL, sitting ahead of only Bryce Young.

As long as the Rams protect Matthew Stafford, he should pick apart this Pittsburgh secondary. Keeping T.J. Watt off Stafford will be a challenge, but give him a little time and he should have a big game.

Steelers vs. Rams NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES RAMS -3