Steelers vs. Lions Picks & Predictions: Is Detroit Best Bet?

Last Updated on December 21, 2025 8:18 am by Anthony Rome

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) hit the road to face the Detroit Lions (8-6) in a crucial late-season battle with huge playoff implications on both sides. Detroit needs wins to stay in the NFC hunt, while Pittsburgh looks to maintain its slim lead atop the competitive AFC North. With Detroit laying 7 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 52, what’s the smart bet in this Steelers vs. Lions matchup?

Steelers vs. Lions Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET 📍 Stadium: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV: CBS (Jim Nantz & Tony Romo)

CBS (Jim Nantz & Tony Romo) 📻 Radio: Lions Radio Network / Compass Media Network

Steelers at Lions — Week 16 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Pittsburgh Steelers +7 Over 52 +275 Detroit Lions -7 Under 52 -313 Opening line: Steelers +6 / Lions -6

Team Snapshot & Key Storylines

🟡 Detroit Lions Offense & Strengths

The Lions boast one of the NFL’s top scoring offenses , averaging over 30 points per game this season.

QB Jared Goff has been efficient leading the Lions’ attack, with playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs giving Detroit explosive options both through the air and on the ground.

Detroit’s run game is solid (around 131 rushing yards per game), helping balance the offense and control tempo.

🔵 Steelers Offense & Momentum

Pittsburgh has won two straight games , including a 28-15 effort over Miami, featuring veteran QB Aaron Rodgers tossing multiple touchdowns recently.

RB Kenneth Gainwell continues to be a dual-threat weapon, posting solid production when given a bigger role.

🚧 Injuries & Depth Concerns

Steelers

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt will miss this game as he continues to recover from surgery for a partially collapsed lung.

OLB Nick Herbig is also ruled out , putting more pressure on rotational pass rushers.

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers is dealing with lingering wrist pain, which could limit his effectiveness.

Lions

Safety Kerby Joseph has been placed on injured reserve, a blow to Detroit’s secondary late in the year.

Offensive line shuffles are ongoing, with Christian Mahogany activated and others uncertain, potentially impacting run protection.

Public Betting Tickets

Steelers at Lions — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Pittsburgh Steelers 44% +6 → +6 Detroit Lions 56% -7 → -7

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Steelers vs. Lions Picks & Predictions

🔮 Detroit Lions 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 20

Detroit’s offensive firepower and home-field edge — combined with Pittsburgh’s defensive injuries and Rodgers’ health questions — tilt this one toward the Lions in a relatively tight game. Expect Detroit to pull away late after a competitive first half.

Pick: Under 52

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.