Steelers vs. Jets Prediction: Can NY cover as home underdogs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to New York to face the Jets on Sunday when Week 1’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jets cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Steelers vs. Jets betting prediction.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 10-8 straight up and 11-7 against the spread last year. Their best win came against Washington, and their worst loss came against Cleveland last season.

The New York Jets were 5-12 straight up and 6-11 against the spread last season. Their best win came against Houston, and their worst loss came against Indianapolis last year.

Steelers vs. Jets Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at 456 New York Jets (+3); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 7, 2025

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers Daily Fantasy Spin

Steelers starting defensive end Derrick Harmon will sit out Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Pittsburgh will likely use backup interior defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk in his place.

Pittsburgh backup outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson (hamstring) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Fourth-round rookie linebacker Jack Sawyer will likely rotate in at the outside linebacker spot if Herbig is unable to play this weekend.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss Sunday’s game and the rest of the season with a torn triceps muscle. Third-year man Joe Tippmann will likely move over from center and take Vera-Tucker’s place, while Josh Myers should play center for the Jets on Sunday.

Jets reserve tackle Esa Pole will sit out Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. New York backup right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a hand injury. It’s worth noting that the Jets will be missing at least two and possibly three offensive linemen against a solid Steelers defense this weekend.

Steelers vs. Jets Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against New York.

Pittsburgh is 8-5 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

New York is 3-8 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

New York is 9-14 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Steelers vs. Jets Betting Prediction:

Aaron Rodgers might still have something left in the tank. Last year, the 4-time NFL MVP played 17 games for the New York Jets in his age-40 season. In those games, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while averaging 6.7 yards per pass attempt. Those might not be Tom Brady numbers, but they prove that Rodgers isn’t quite done yet.

Furthermore, Aaron Rodgers met with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn this past offseason to discuss his future with the team. In a meeting that Rodgers described as “a debacle,” the former Packers QB said he felt disrespected and took umbrage with some of the things that were brought up in the meeting. Rodgers has been known to hold grudges, and he has a chance to get his revenge against Aaron Glenn and the Jets in Week 1 here. I’m backing the future Hall of Famer with a chip on his shoulder in this one. The pick is Pittsburgh -3 points over New York at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 1 Steelers vs. Jets Betting Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS -3