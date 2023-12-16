Steelers vs. Colts NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Saturday afternoon’s Steelers vs. Colts matchup opened at 2.5 in favor of Indianapolis but the number has dropped to 1.5. Is it wise to follow the line movement and back Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

305 Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) at 306 Indianapolis Colts (-1.5); o/u 42.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NFL Network

Steelers vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Steelers removed Najee Harris (knee) from their Week 15 injury report against the Colts. Harris was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday after opening the week as a DNP. The veteran running back played through the same knee injury last week and will be good to go against the Colts this week. Harris will be a fringe RB2/RB3 playing in a split with Jaylen Warren.

Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

Jonathan Taylor (thumb) will not play in Week 15 against the Steelers. Taylor’s absence in Week 15 will mark his third-straight missed game. While frustrating for fantasy managers, the Colts opted not to put Taylor on injured reserve following his surgery, suggesting he would be able to return in less than four weeks. The Colts rushing attack has struggled in two games without Taylor, as Zack Moss has been bottled up for 79 rushing yards on 32 carries over that span. Moss will have a chance to rebound against a Steelers defense that’s struggled against opposing backs as of late. Despite his recent struggles, Moss remains a volume-based RB2.

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Indianapolis

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games at home

Indianapolis is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Steelers vs. Colts Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh. The Steelers own an 8-game winning streak versus the Colts, which is their longest win streak in series history. They’re also 45-42 outright as an underdog under Mike Tomlin and thus, are the only team with a winning record as a dog since Tomlin enter the league in 2007.

As for Mitch Trubisky not being good at football…that might be the case, although his team has had success when he stars on the road. He’s 6-2 on the road as a starter since 2020, which is the third-best road record by any quarterback during that span behind Brock Purdy’s mark of 7-2. He’ll face a Colts team that has already surrendered 30 points five separate times this season. That’s second-most behind on the Commanders’ mark of eight.

Steelers vs. Colts NFL Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS +1.5