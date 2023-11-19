    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Steelers vs. Browns NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Steelers vs. Browns

    With Deshaun Watson out for the season, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Steelers vs. Browns AFC North clash at 1:00 p.m. ET? Cleveland is currently a 2.5-point home favorite, while the total sits at 32.5.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    451 Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) at 452 Cleveland Browns (-2.5); o/u 32.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

    TV: CBS

    Steelers vs. Browns Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) prior to Week 11 against the Browns.

    Freiermuth began his 21-day practice window this week, getting in full practices on Thursday and Friday. He has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury, grabbing eight receptions in four games played. Freiermuth has been listed as questionable on the Steelers’ final Week 11 injury report. His return will make Connor Heyward fantasy irrelevant, though Freiermuth himself is barely a TE2 with Kenny Pickett at quarterback.

    Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

    Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in Week 11. It’s quite the surprise as the Browns essentially bench P.J. Walker after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was declared out for the remainder of the season. Walker has been among the least accurate passers this season, but Thompson-Robinson — a fifth-round rookie — was abominable in his lone 2023 start against the Ravens in Week 4.

    He completed 53 percent of his attempts for 153 scoreless yards and three interceptions against Baltimore. DTR had four rushes for 24 yards in a blowout loss. Amari Cooper has one catch on six targets for 16 yards that day. DTR told Cabot he has improved since then. We’ll see in Week 11 against a shutdown Steelers defense.

    Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

    Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 8 games at home

    Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Steelers vs. Browns Prediction:

    Take Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 4-2 outright as an underdog this season, which is tied for the best win percentage in the NFL for dogs. They’re also 6-0 this season in one-score games this season, which is the best win percentage in the NFL. Quite frankly, I don’t understand why the Browns are favored. Thompson-Robinson really struggled earlier this season and I can’t imagine he’s improved greatly since that start.

    Steelers vs. Browns NFL Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS +2.5

