Steelers vs. Bengals NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

What’s the best bet in Sunday’s Steelers vs. Bengals matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Will Cincinnati cover as a 1.5-point home dog or is there a better play on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

259 Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5) at 260 Cincinnati Bengals (+1.5); o/u 36

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

George Pickens (shin) was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice and will play in Week 12 against the Bengals. Pickens was a DNP to open the week, but logged a limited session on Thursday before being upgraded to full on Friday. The stud receiver is officially to go against the Bengals, but will have limited fantasy upside with Kenny Pickett under center and the Steelers undergoing changes at offensive coordinator. He’ll be hard to trust as anything more than a WR4 against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Tee Higgins (hamstring) will not play in Week 12 against the Steelers. This will be the third-straight missed game for Higgins, who last played in Week 9 when he caught eight passes for 110 yards. The fourth-year receiver has 27 receptions for 328 yards and two touchdowns this season, and could be sidelined even longer as he continues to work through a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him on both game days and practices throughout the last three weeks.

Trent Irwin will once again be in line for more playing time, but shouldn’t be on fantasy radars as he prepares to catch passes from Jake Browning. In addition to Higgins, the Bengals also ruled out cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad).

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games

Cincinnati is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games at home

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction:

Take the under. Without Joe Burrow, this Bengals offense is essentially JaMarr Chase and Joe Mixon. The Steelers should handle that combo just fine. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada but the team’s offensive problems remain. Kenny Pickett is the epitome of average and while the Steelers got their running game going in recent games, they’re still not consistent. The under is 10-3 in the Steelers’ last 13 games overall.

Steelers vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: UNDER 36