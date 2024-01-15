Steelers at Bills Over/Under NFL Wild Card Prediction

With the total for Monday afternoon’s Steelers at Bills matchup sitting at 38.5, what’s the best bet for this NFL Wild Card matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

153 Pittsburgh Steelers (+10) at 154 Buffalo Bills (-10); o/u 38.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Steelers at Bills: Public Bettors Love Underdog on Monday

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rapp Ruled Out for Bills on Monday

Bills S Taylor Rapp (neck) was ruled out for Super Wild Card Weekend against the Steelers. Rapp has struggled through neck injuries for much of the season and was injured in the final play of the Bills’ Week 18 win against the Dolphins. Without Rapp, Buffalo’s secondary is on the thin side. At least they get a matchup against Mason Rudolph.

Harris Removed from Steelers’ Injury Report

Najee Harris (knee) was removed from the Super Wild Card Weekend injury report. He will play against the Bills. The Steelers are traveling to Buffalo to face a red hot Bills team. That said, they will have the wind at their backs in a literal sense. Buffalo is under a winter storm warning for the weekend. They are expected to get one to three feet of snow with gusts of wind up to 65 miles per hour. The elements will force both sides to play run-heavy football. That will level the playing field in a game that features a chasm in the talent of the two quarterbacks. It won’t be surprising to see Harris clear 20 touches with ease. That will boost his fantasy value for the opening round of the playoffs.

Steelers at Bills Betting Trends: Pittsburgh hot ATS vs. Buffalo

Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road

Buffalo are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the favourite

Pittsburgh are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games against Buffalo

Steelers at Bills Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in 12 out of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games against Buffalo, which includes a mark of 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these two teams. When the game is played in Buffalo, the under is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams.

The under is also 7-3 in the Bills’ last 10 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven home games and is 5-2 in their last seven conference games. On the other side, the under is 17-4 in the Steelers’ last 21 games against the AFC East, is 8-3 in their last 11 conference games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games on the road.

Steelers at Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 38.5