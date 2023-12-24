Close Menu
    Seahawks vs. Titans NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Seahawks vs. Titans
    Following their comeback win over the Eagles on Monday night, will the Seahawks cover as a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans? Or is there a better bet in this Seahawks vs. Titans matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    463 Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at 464 Tennessee Titans (+3.5); o/u 41.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

    TV: CBS

    Seahawks vs. Titans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Geno Smith (groin) was removed from the Week 16 injury report and will play against the Titans. The news isn’t a surprise as Pete Carroll told us as much earlier in the week. Still, it’s a good sign that Smith made it through a week of full practices without any rumbles of a setback. After missing two games because of the groin issue, Smith will return to face a Titans defense that is vulnerable through the air. He will rank as a high-end QB2 for Week 16.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 16 against the Seahawks. Levis suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 15 overtime loss to the Texans. He failed to practice until a limited session on Friday, keeping the door ajar to play on Sunday. The team ultimately decided it was best to keep him out after preparing veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill to start all week in practice. Final word will come via the team’s Week 16 inactives report, but it certainly appears as if Tannehill will be under center for the Titans against the Seahawks.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games on the road

    Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Tennessee is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Seattle

    Tennessee is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Seattle

    Seahawks vs. Titans Prediction:

    Take the under, which has cashed in 20 out of Tennessee’s last 28 games overall and is 5-1 in Seattle’s last six road games. The under is also 4-1 in the Seahawks’ last five conference games and has cashed in four out of their last five games played in December. The total has gone under in five out of Seattle’s last seven Sunday games playing on the road and is 7-3 in the Titans’ last 10 games against a non-conference opponent.

    Seahawks vs. Titans NFL Prediction: UNDER 41.5

