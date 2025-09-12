Seahawks vs. Steelers Sept.14, 2025 Odds, Betting Preview & TV

Two proud franchises square off in the Steel City as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Seahawks vs Steelers NFL preview compiles verified game info, up-to-the-minute odds, public betting context, and matchup angles for a classic cross-conference clash.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV/Streaming: FOX

Seahawks vs Steelers Odds

Point Spread: Seahawks +3.0 (–110) | Steelers –3.0 (–110)

| Moneyline: Seahawks +145 | Steelers –170

| Total (Over/Under): 40.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets lean Pittsburgh on the spread and moneyline. Totals action is close to even around 40.0, with a slight Under tilt typical for physical, lower-tempo games.

News, Notes & Storylines

Trench Warfare: Pittsburgh’s pass rush against Seattle’s protections is the swing factor on third downs.

Pittsburgh’s pass rush against Seattle’s protections is the swing factor on third downs. Explosives vs. Field Position: Seattle will chase chunk plays to avoid long drives against a disciplined defense; the Steelers aim to win hidden yardage and red-zone efficiency.

Seattle will chase chunk plays to avoid long drives against a disciplined defense; the Steelers aim to win hidden yardage and red-zone efficiency. Ball Security: With a tight spread and a modest total, turnovers and special teams will loom large.

Injuries

Final game statuses post late in the week; monitor the official reports before locking props or sides.

Seattle Seahawks: No final designations yet.

No final designations yet. Pittsburgh Steelers: No final designations yet.

Seahawks vs Steelers Betting Trends

ATS: Steelers have been reliable at home in lower-total environments; Seattle has shown resilience as a road underdog.

Steelers have been reliable at home in lower-total environments; Seattle has shown resilience as a road underdog. O/U: Totals near 40 often hinge on early red-zone finishes; a couple of quick TDs can flip the script.

Totals near often hinge on early red-zone finishes; a couple of quick TDs can flip the script. Line Movement: Market holding around PIT –3.0 / 40.0 with modest support for the home side.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Dec 31, 2023: Steelers 30–23 (at Seattle)

Steelers (at Seattle) Oct 17, 2021: Steelers 23–20 (OT) (at Pittsburgh)

Steelers (at Pittsburgh) Sep 15, 2019: Seahawks 28–26 (at Pittsburgh)

Final Thoughts

Expect a field-position, third-down, and red-zone game. If Pittsburgh protects the ball and sustains drives, the Steelers are positioned to edge a one-score contest. Seattle’s path is explosive plays and avoiding long-yardage downs.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Seattle’s OL keep the pocket clean against Pittsburgh’s edge pressure?

Will the Steelers finish red-zone trips with 7s instead of 3s?

Do early explosives determine whether 40.0 lands Under or sneaks Over?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Steelers –3.0 (home field + pass-rush leverage).

Lean (home field + pass-rush leverage). Total: Lean Under 40.0 unless you project multiple short fields or quick-strike TDs.

Seahawks vs Steelers Snapshot