    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Seahawks vs. Ravens NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Seahawks vs. Ravens

    With the home team laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Seahawks vs. Ravens matchup? Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    455 Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) at 456 Baltimore Ravens (-5.5); o/u 44.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: CBS

    Seahawks vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Seahawks removed Tyler Lockett from the Week 9 injury report against the Ravens. Lockett and teammate DK Metcalf were both removed from the injury report and will be ready to roll for Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens. Lockett is fresh off a 8-81-1 performance against the Browns and has performed like a low-end WR3 through his first seven games. We can expect something similar against a stout Ravens defense in Week 9.

    Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

    Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) was removed from the Week 9 injury report and will play against the Seahawks. Beckham has made the most impact against man coverage this season, leading the team in targets per route run against that primary coverage. That should leave the bulk of the pass game work to Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, both of whom have performed much better against zone coverages through the first eight weeks of the season.

    Seattle is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The Seahawks are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 10 games at home

    Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Seahawks vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take Baltimore. Seattle is a fraudulent 5-2. They should have lost last week to the Browns, they played down to the Cardinals in Week 7 and they were an unmitigated disaster in Cincinnati in Week 6. Geno Smith deserved the contract he received this offseason after the way he played last year for the Seahawks. But he has stunk this season.

    Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson is playing like an MVP candidate. He has taken to this new offense under coordinator Todd Monken and the defense has supported him and the offense with outstanding play. I see Baltimore flexing over Seattle today.

    Seahawks vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com