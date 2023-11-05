Seahawks vs. Ravens NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Seahawks vs. Ravens matchup? Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) at 456 Baltimore Ravens (-5.5); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Seahawks vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Seahawks removed Tyler Lockett from the Week 9 injury report against the Ravens. Lockett and teammate DK Metcalf were both removed from the injury report and will be ready to roll for Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens. Lockett is fresh off a 8-81-1 performance against the Browns and has performed like a low-end WR3 through his first seven games. We can expect something similar against a stout Ravens defense in Week 9.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) was removed from the Week 9 injury report and will play against the Seahawks. Beckham has made the most impact against man coverage this season, leading the team in targets per route run against that primary coverage. That should leave the bulk of the pass game work to Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, both of whom have performed much better against zone coverages through the first eight weeks of the season.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Seattle is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The Seahawks are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 10 games at home

Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Seahawks vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take Baltimore. Seattle is a fraudulent 5-2. They should have lost last week to the Browns, they played down to the Cardinals in Week 7 and they were an unmitigated disaster in Cincinnati in Week 6. Geno Smith deserved the contract he received this offseason after the way he played last year for the Seahawks. But he has stunk this season.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson is playing like an MVP candidate. He has taken to this new offense under coordinator Todd Monken and the defense has supported him and the offense with outstanding play. I see Baltimore flexing over Seattle today.

Seahawks vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -5.5