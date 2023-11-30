Close Menu
    Seahawks vs. Cowboys NFL Thursday Night Over/Under Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Seahawks vs. Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

    With the line moving from 46 up to 47.5, what’s the smart bet for the total on Thursday night’s Seahawks vs. Cowboys matchup? Kickoff for this conference clash is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on PRIME VIDEO.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    303 Seattle Seahawks (+8.5) at 304 Dallas Cowboys (-8.5); o/u 47.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

    AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Seahawks vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Kenneth Walker (oblique) is doubtful for Week 13 against the Cowboys. Walker was always a long-shot to play this week, so a doubtful tag isn’t a surprise. He will look to return in Week 14 versus the 49ers, though, after not practicing at all this week, that’s not a given for the second-year running back. Until he is healthy, Zach Charbonnet will dominate the work in the Seattle backfield. Charbonnet will straddle the RB1/2 border in a tough matchup with the Cowboys’ defense this week.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons (illness) practiced in full on Wednesday. One day after missing practice with an illness, Parsons was on the field and back to full reps for Wednesday’s practice. There’s no indication that he should be at anything less than 100 percent when the Cowboys play the Seahawks on Thursday night.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games on the road

    Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

    Dallas is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Seahawks vs. Cowboys Prediction:

    Take the over. This Dallas offense is a wagon right now. In three straight home games, Dak Prescott has thrown for 300 yards with four passing touchdowns, which is tied with Drew Brees for the longest streak in NFL history. His 23 passing touchdowns this season is also the second-most in the NFL behind only Josh Allen’s 24 for the Bills.

    As for the Seahawks, without Walker they could struggle to run the ball again. Thus, they’ll have to lean on Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and the rest of their passing game to move the ball. If that’s the case, expect plenty of bigger plays and possible turnovers.

    Seahawks vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 47.5

