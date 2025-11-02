Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Picks: +625 Parlay & Total

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Seahawks at Commanders odds — current
Spread: SEA −3 (−105) / WSH +3 (−115) • Moneyline: SEA −160 / WSH +135 • Total: O/U 48.5 (−105/−115)
Kickoff: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET • TV: NBC • Venue: FedExField
Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Picks — side, total & rationale
Side pick: Seahawks −3 (−105). Seattle owns the trench edge on passing downs (pressure without blitz) and should win field position via hidden yards (punts/returns). Washington’s offense creates explosives, but negative plays and sacks stall drives; that profile is vulnerable against a sound two-high shell that triggers downhill on third-and-medium. We value the game SEA −3.6; under a field goal at standard juice is a play.
Total pick: Over 48.5 (−105). Pace rises in neutral states for both teams, and each offense leans into early-down pass rate. Short-field chances from sacks/strips also nudge scoring volatility upward. We project 50.3 with fourth-down aggressiveness as a late-game kicker. If your book shows 49 or higher, trim stake; at 48–48.5, it’s actionable.
Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Picks: +625 SGP Build
- Seahawks moneyline (−160)
- Over 47.5 alt total
- Seattle 1+ sacks each half (analytics-driven pressure angle)
Estimated price: +625 (varies by book). Payout on $100: $725 total return ($625 profit + $100 stake). Always confirm legs and prices on your live board before placing.
How to bet this matchup like a pro
- Key numbers: Protect −2.5/＋3.5. If SEA moves to −2.5, increase exposure; if it jumps to −3.5, consider moneyline instead.
- Public vs sharps: Track consensus but follow price. Use our NFL public betting chart to time entries and spot fades.
- Beat the close: Refresh injuries and weather on the NFL hub, and review line-shopping and CLV to lock best numbers.
🔎 Compare live odds & line movement: Check your best number
