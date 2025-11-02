Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Picks: +625 Parlay & Total

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Seahawks at Commanders odds — current

Spread: SEA −3 (−105) / WSH +3 (−115) • Moneyline: SEA −160 / WSH +135 • Total: O/U 48.5 (−105/−115)

Kickoff: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET • TV: NBC • Venue: FedExField

Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Picks — side, total & rationale

Side pick: Seahawks −3 (−105). Seattle owns the trench edge on passing downs (pressure without blitz) and should win field position via hidden yards (punts/returns). Washington’s offense creates explosives, but negative plays and sacks stall drives; that profile is vulnerable against a sound two-high shell that triggers downhill on third-and-medium. We value the game SEA −3.6; under a field goal at standard juice is a play.

Total pick: Over 48.5 (−105). Pace rises in neutral states for both teams, and each offense leans into early-down pass rate. Short-field chances from sacks/strips also nudge scoring volatility upward. We project 50.3 with fourth-down aggressiveness as a late-game kicker. If your book shows 49 or higher, trim stake; at 48–48.5, it’s actionable.

Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Picks: +625 SGP Build

Seahawks moneyline (−160)

Over 47.5 alt total

Seattle 1+ sacks each half (analytics-driven pressure angle)

Estimated price: +625 (varies by book). Payout on $100: $725 total return ($625 profit + $100 stake). Always confirm legs and prices on your live board before placing.

How to bet this matchup like a pro

Protect −2.5/＋3.5. If SEA moves to −2.5, increase exposure; if it jumps to −3.5, consider moneyline instead. Public vs sharps: Track consensus but follow price. Use our NFL public betting chart to time entries and spot fades.

Track consensus but follow price. Use our NFL public betting chart to time entries and spot fades. Beat the close: Refresh injuries and weather on the NFL hub, and review line-shopping and CLV to lock best numbers.

