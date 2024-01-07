Seahawks vs. Cardinals NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

NFC West rivals clash in Arizona on Sunday afternoon, where the Cardinals will host the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET. With Arizona listed as a 3-point dog and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Seahawks vs. Cardinals contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Seattle Seahawks (-3) at 466 Arizona Cardinals (+3); o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: FOX

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Kenneth Walker (shoulder) was removed from the Week 18 injury report and will play against the Cardinals. Walker missed Wednesday’s practice but was back in action by Thursday. After playing through questionable tags in each of the past two weeks, he appears to be in a better spot health-wise ahead of Seattle’s regular season finale. Facing a weak Arizona front seven, Walker will rank as an RB1 to close out the year.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

Azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban reports the Cardinals plan to stick with Kyler Murray for the 2024 season. With the Cardinals having locked up one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, there were questions about whether or not the team would stick with Murray or look elsewhere. Jonathan Gannon put that to rest when he said (according to Urban) “Number 1 is our franchise quarterback.” The Cardinals instead will build around the former number one overall pick and see if they can improve next season.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games on the road

Seattle is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take Seattle. The Seahawks still have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Packers loss to the Bears. If they can post a win today in Arizona, it would be the Seahawks’ fifth straight win over the Cardinals dating back to Week 18 of the 2021 season. It would tie the longest win streak by either team in this series. They’re also 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Arizona and are 7-2-1 against the number in their last 10 road games versus the Cardinals.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -3