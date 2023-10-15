Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Prediction, Odds, and Trends

The Seattle Seahawks head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bengals cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Seahawks vs. Bengals betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-1 straight up and 3-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Lions, and their lone loss came against the Rams.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 straight up on the year and 1-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against the Rams, and their worst loss came against the Titans.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Matchup & Betting Odds

257 Seattle Seahawks (+3) at 258 Cincinnati Bengals (-3); O/U 45

1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Seahawks vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the Bengals in this game. According to our numbers, 67% of public bets are on Cincinnati -3. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Seattle right guard Phil Haynes is probable with a calf injury against Cincinnati on Sunday. The Seahawks will need him because left guard Damien Lewis is doubtful for this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters might be elevated from the practice squad to take Lewis’ place on the offensive line on Sunday.

The Seahawks will be without a pair of reserve cornerbacks on Sunday as Artie Burns and Coby Bryant will both sit out. Burns has 6 total tackles and a pass breakup this season while Bryant has recorded 11 total tackles on the campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals #2 wide receiver Tee Higgins missed the club’s last game with fractured ribs, but he’s expected to suit up and play against the Seahawks on Sunday. Higgins has been a bit disappointing this year as he’s only recorded 12 catches for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns in 4 games of action.

Cincinnati starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is dealing with a back injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s home tilt with Seattle. Cincinnati backup linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither has missed the club’s last two games with a knee ailment, and he’ll be out for Sunday’s contest as well.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is 20-14-2 ATS as an underdog.

Seattle is 22-16-2 ATS as a road underdog since 2013.

Cincinnati is 3-5-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 2-6-1 ATS in his last 9 starts.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Prediction:

Cincinnati has looked shaky all season. Part of that may be due to Joe Burrow’s calf injury that he’s been playing through. Some of it may be the Bengals’ offensive ineptitude. Through 5 games, Cincinnati ranks 29th in points per play, 31st in yards per play, 21st in yards per point, and 28th in punts per offensive score. I think the Bengals will struggle to score on Sunday.

Seattle’s defense is solid as they rank in the top 14 in opponent points per play, opponent yards per play, opponent yards per point, and takeaways per game. There’s also the fact that Pete Carroll is terrific as an underdog. Carroll became the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010. Since 2010, Seattle is 52-35-3 ATS as an underdog. That’s the fourth-best figure in the league in that span. In a slight contrarian play, I like the Seahawks to keep it within a field goal or win the game outright in Cincinnati on Sunday.

NFL WEEK 6 PREDICTION: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS +3