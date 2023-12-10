Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

With questions surrounding the playing status of Geno Smith, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup? This NFC West contest kicks off from Levi’s Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

119 Seattle Seahawks (+13.5) at 120 San Francisco 49ers (-13.5); o/u 46.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Seahawks vs. 49ers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Geno Smith (groin) is questionable for Week 14 against the 49ers. Smith was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday after not appearing on the report at all to start the week.

Pete Carroll was non-committal on Smith’s status when talking to reporters, only saying, “We’ll see.” He also told reporters Smith was rested for the final day of practice. Smith should be able to play through the injury, though this is something fantasy managers need to monitor leading up to kickoff. Drew Lock would draw the start versus the 49ers’ vaunted defense. If he does get the nod, every pass-catcher on the roster would take a notable hit from a fantasy perspective.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

Deebo Samuel caught 4-of-4 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ Week 13 win over the Eagles, adding three carries for 22 additional yards and one touchdown. Samuel had his best day of the season, needing only seven touches to total 138 yards of offense and three scores. His two touchdown receptions came on strong individual efforts, as Samuel took short passes for long gains on his way to scores from 46 and 48 yards out.

Samuel also ran untouched to the end zone for a 12-yard score early in the third quarter, as the 49ers were clicking on all cylinders throughout the afternoon. Deebo has now totaled 232 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 17 touches over his last two games (13.6 YPT). He’ll look to continue his hot-running ways in Week 14 against the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games on the road

Seattle is 15-6 SU in its last 21 games when playing San Francisco

The 49ers are 12-1 SU in its last 13 games at home

San Francisco is 21-4 SU in its last 25 games

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. Seattle is just 2-44 straight up as a double-digit underdog, including playoffs, in team history. That’s the worst mark by any franchise since the 1970 merger. Granted, that doesn’t mean the Seahawks won’t cover today in Santa Clara. Still, it’s an indication of how poorly the Seahawks have played when listed as a heavy underdog.

These two teams met on Thanksgiving night a few weeks ago in Seattle and the game wasn’t close. When the Niners are at full strength offensively, most games aren’t close. The Browns, Vikings and Bengals beat the 49ers in consecutive weeks earlier this season when San Francisco was missing Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy and/or Christian McCaffrey in parts or full games. When those three are paired with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk for full games, nobody matches up with the Niners.

Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -13.5