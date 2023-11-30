Seahawks at Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the line moving from 7.5 to 8.5 in favor of Dallas, what’s the smart play in Thursday night’s Seahawks at Cowboys matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Seattle Seahawks (+8.5) at 304 Dallas Cowboys (-8.5); o/u 47.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

DK Metcalf caught 3-of-9 targets for 32 yards in the Seahawks’ Week 12 loss to the 49ers. Metcalf dominated the Seattle targets, accounting for a third of Geno Smith’s attempt. Despite the volume, Metcalf posted his lowest yardage total of the year. He had a handful of deep targets that were either well out of bounds or just out of his reach. Metcalf will certainly show up as a regression candidate for Week 13 based on his air yards total. He also had a bad drop in the third quarter as Seattle was attempting to mount a comeback. Metcalf and the Seahawks get another tough matchup versus the Cowboys in Week 13, putting the stud receiver in line for a bounce-back.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Jake Ferguson caught 1-of-3 targets for 35 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 12 win over the Commanders. Ferguson made a long 35-yard reception early against the Commanders, but was mostly silent otherwise. With Luke Schoonmaker mixed in and Dak Prescott spreading the ball around in a blowout victory, Ferguson was not needed as much. He is still the Cowboys’ top tight end, but drops to the high-end TE2 range against a solid Seahawks defense for Week 13.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games on the road

Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

Dallas is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Lay the points with Dallas. The Cowboys have five straight 20-point home wins, which is the longest streak to begin a season in NFL history. Their seven 20-point victories is also tied for the most in a season in franchise history and most by any team since the 2014 Patriots. They’ve put together three consecutive 20-point wins entering Thursday, which is tied for the longest streak in franchise history.

Granted, the Cowboys have not beaten a team with a pulse this season. That said, let’s not assume that the Seahawks are anything more than average. Geno Smith has taken a significant step backwards this season compared to where he was last year, Kenneth Walker is doubtful after missing last week’s game and the Seattle defense is beatable.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -8.5