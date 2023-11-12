Saints vs. Vikings NFL Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following a remarkable comeback against the Falcons last Sunday, will the Vikings upset another NFC South foe when they host the Saints on Sunday? Check out odds, trends and our Saints vs. Vikings prediction ahead of today’s 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

249 New Orleans Saints (-3) at 250 Minnesota Vikings (+3); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Saints vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Saints WR Michael Thomas is expected to play in Week 10. Thomas was arrested Friday but the pending charges shouldn’t keep him off the field. The Saints plan to have Thomas play and let the legal process play out. Thomas could eventually be subject to a suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Vikings did not activate WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for Week 10 against the Saints. The Vikings will be relatively shorthanded with running back Cam Akers out for the season, leaving a high reliance on Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Alexander Mattison against the Saints. Jefferson saw his 21-day practice window enacted this week, meaning he still have two more weeks before he has to be activated from injured reserve.

Saints vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of New Orleans’s last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of New Orleans’s last 15 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 7 games

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Saints vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take New Orleans. I realize Joshua Dobbs pulled off a miracle last week, but I don’t expect lightning to strike twice. The Saints have scored 24-plus points in three consecutive games and own a +38 point differential since Week 5, which is the third-best in the NFL over that span. The Saints’ +40 point differential on the road this season is a league-high.

Saints vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -3