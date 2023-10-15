Saints vs. Texans, 10/15/23 NFL Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

With the road team listed as a slight favorite and the total sitting at 42.5, what’s the smart bet in the Saints vs. Texans matchup on Sunday? Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

261 New Orleans Saints (-1.5) at 262 Houston Texans (+1.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Saints vs. Texans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Chris Olave (toe) was removed from the Week 6 injury report and will play against the Texans. Olave played through the toe issue last week despite looking a bit ginger during pre-game warmups. He scored once and came close to snagging a second touchdown but couldn’t maintain possession of the ball as he hit the ground. Olave logged two full practices this week and should play without any limitations in Week 6.

Houston Texans DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Tank Dell (concussion) is not expected to play in Week 6 against the Saints. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Dell’s likely absence earlier in the week, so the news doesn’t come as a surprise. Dell is making his way through the league’s concussion protocols but needs a few more days to clear the final hurdles. With Houston getting their bye next week, Dell should have no issues returning for their Week 8 matchup with the Panthers.

Saints vs. Texans Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games

Houston is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 6 games at home

Saints vs. Texans Prediction:

Take Houston. Just because New Orleans waxed a downtrodden New England team last Sunday, doesn’t mean the Saints’ issues aren’t significant. And they do have issues. They can’t protect Derek Carr and their problems in the red zone will cost them games sooner rather than later. While their defense has been excellent, it’s not as if they’ve faced a Murder’s Row of quarterbacks thus far: Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield and Mac Jones. With the way rookie QB C.J. Stroud has played, I’m not so sure Houston isn’t the better team today.

Saints vs. Texans NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS +108