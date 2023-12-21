Saints vs. Rams NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

Is the spread in Thursday night’s Saints vs. Rams matchup set too high at 4.5 in favor of L.A.? Or will Matthew Stafford and Co. roll against the 7-7 Saints in a pivotal contest for the NFC wild card picture?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

451 New Orleans Saints (+4.5) at 452 Los Angeles Rams (-4.5); o/u 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Saints vs. Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Chris Olave (ankle) will play in Week 16 against the Rams. Olave suffered the ankle issue in Week 14 and missed last week’s game. He appeared to have a shot at suiting up but was ruled out after pre-game warmups. Getting the game off undoubtedly ensured that he would be able to play on a short week as the Saints play on Thursday. Olave will rank as a low-end WR1 in a matchup with the pass-funnel LA defense.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Matthew Stafford completed 25-of-33 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 28-20, Week 15 win over the Commanders. Things went about as you would expect for Stafford and the Rams. Stafford and his star-studded cast of receivers faced little resistance from the Commanders’ secondary. Stafford threw just eight incompletions on the day.

His first touchdown came on the Rams’ first possession in the second half when he found a wide-opened Cooper Kupp for a 62-yard score. He would later connect with Demarcus Robinson on a 23-yard touchdown to seemingly put the game out of reach. Jacoby Brissett and the Commanders came storming back, but their rally fell short. The Rams’ three-possession lead proved too much for the Commanders, as the Rams were able to run out the clock following a failed onside kick by Washington Now at 7-7, the Rams will get the Saints on Thursday night, where Stafford can be treated as a fringe QB1.

Saints vs. Rams Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New Orleans’s last 12 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of New Orleans’s last 20 games

LA Rams is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against New Orleans

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Rams’s last 6 games at home

Saints vs. Rams Prediction:

Take the Rams, who have covered in four straight games overall and are a perfect 6-0 against the number in their last six games against the Saints. These two teams might own 7-7 records but they’re not similar. New Orleans has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season and yet, the Saints are just 4-9-1 against the number in 2023. They’re also just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight conference games and have struggled in Thursday night matchups, posting a 1-5 ATS mark the last six times they played on a Thursday.

Saints vs. Rams NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES RAMS -4.5