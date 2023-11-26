    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Saints vs. Falcons NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Saints vs. Falcons
    Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate a touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    With the road team listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 41.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Saints vs. Falcons matchup? This NFC South contest kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    261 New Orleans Saints (-1.5) at 262 Atlanta Falcons (+1.5); o/u 41.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

    Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

    TV: FOX

    Saints vs. Falcons Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

    Derek Carr (concussion) has been removed from the Week 12 injury report. Rather than taking Carr’s status down to the wire, the Saints have admitted he will be out there vs. Atlanta. Also returning from a shoulder injury, Carr will be a lower-end QB2 in what figures to be a run-based, defensively-dominated Falcons showdown.

    Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

    Falcons HC Arthur Smith confirmed Desmond Ridder will start in Week 12 against the Saints. The plan is for Ridder to remain as the Falcons’ starter going forward according to Smith, who believes the second-year quarterback has corrected the mistakes that plagued him earlier in the year. We’ll see just how much better Ridder looks when he takes the field against the Saints, as he’s struggled with turning the ball over and ranked in the lower third of passing success rate. As far as his offensive weapons go, there is little to no difference between Ridder and backup Taylor Heinicke, as neither elevates the stock of players like Drake London or Kyle Pitts.

    New Orleans is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

    New Orleans is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Atlanta

    Atlanta is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Atlanta’s last 16 games

    Saints vs. Falcons Prediction:

    Take New Orleans. The Falcons aren’t a bad team but they’re completely dragged down by their quarterback. Here’s the formula for most Atlanta games this season: Ridder turns the ball over and puts his defense in bad spots. The defense bails him out, Ridder puts together one magical drive to give the Falcons the lead, only for that same defense to falter with the game on the line. Rise, repeat.

    Saints vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -1.5

