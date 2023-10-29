Saints vs. Colts NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Saints head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Saints cover the 2-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Saints vs. Colts betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New Orleans Saints are 3-4 straight up and 1-5-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Titans, and their worst loss came against the Packers.

The Indianapolis Colts are 3-4 straight up on the year and 4-3 against the spread. Their best win came against the Ravens, and their worst loss came against the Rams.

Saints vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

251 New Orleans Saints (-2) at 252 Indianapolis Colts (+2); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Saints vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Saints Daily Fantasy Spin

New Orleans starting left tackle James Hurst has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Hurst’s backup is former 2015 first-round pick Andrus Peat. But Peat is questionable with an ankle injury as well. If both tackles are out, the Saints will likely turn to 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning.

Several Saints defensive players are questionable this weekend with injuries. They are safety Marcus Maye (illness, hamstring), safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot), linebacker Demario Davis (knee), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring). On top of those injuries, Saints QB/TE/RB Taysom Hill is questionable with a chest ailment and TE Jimmy Graham is questionable with an illness.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

The Colts will be without starting right tackle Braden Smith (hip), starting left cornerback JuJu Brents (quadriceps), and starting tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) against the Saints on Sunday.

Indianapolis defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (ankle), running back Zach Moss (elbow/heel), and cornerback Tony Brown (ribs) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s clash with New Orleans.

Colts QB Gardner Minshew will start for Indianapolis the rest of the year. This is because rookie starter Anthony Richardson recently had shoulder surgery to repair a Grade 3 AC joint sprain. That injury and the accompanying recovery will keep Richardson out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Saints vs. Colts Betting Trends

New Orleans is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen is 18-42 straight-up in his career.

Dennis Allen is 22-36-2 ATS in his career as a head coach.

Saints QB Derek Carr is 17-34-2 ATS as a favorite, which is the worst record of all QBs in the last 20 years.

Derek Carr is 21-34-2 ATS on the road since 2017, making him the least profitable QB during that span.

Saints vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

Indy’s offense has been explosive this season. The Colts are the only team in the NFL to score 20 points in every game this year, and they’ve scored at least 20 points in 8 straight contests. The Colts rank 9th in points per play (0.379) and 13th in yards per play (5.4) this season. Colts QB Gardner Minshew ranks 9th in the NFL in total QBR (61.5) and 13th in yards per passing attempt (7.4) this season. He’s long been one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league and should get a chance to shine against a New Orleans defense that could have multiple starting members of their secondary missing on Sunday.

As for the Saints, I don’t like the head coach and quarterback combination of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr. Both men have underachieved greatly this season, and it doesn’t make sense for them to be favored over a team that’s scored 20 points in every game this year. I’m going to fade the public and take the Colts at home in this one.

NFL Week 8 Saints vs. Colts Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +2