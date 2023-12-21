Saints at Rams Thursday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

With the line moving from 44 up to 46.5, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Saints at Rams matchup as far as the total is concerned? This conference contest kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

451 New Orleans Saints (+4.5) at 452 Los Angeles Rams (-4.5); o/u 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Saints at Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) will not play in Week 16 against the Rams. Per Dennis Allen, Ramczyk, who missed Week 15 with the knee injury, didn’t suffer a new injury and is still dealing with the lingering knee issue that has plagued him in recent years. The hope is that the weeks off will allow him to return sooner rather than later. Landon Young took his spot in the lineup last week and will likely do so again versus the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Kyren Williams rushed 27 times for 152 yards and one touchdown in the Rams’ Week 15 win over the Commanders, adding five receptions for three additional yards. It was a horrific receiving day for Williams, although fantasy managers won’t be mad about the PPR scam he pulled off. The lack of receiving yards didn’t matter, however, as Williams surpassed 140 rushing yards for the third time this season. He averaged a strong 5.6 yards per carry on his attempts and punched in a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter for his only score of the day. Williams continues to look like a true league winner for fantasy managers. He’ll be an RB1 in Week 16 against the Saints.

Saints at Rams Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New Orleans’s last 12 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of New Orleans’s last 20 games

LA Rams is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against New Orleans

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Rams’s last 6 games at home

Saints at Rams Prediction:

Take the under, which is 16-4 in the Saints’ last 20 games overall and has cashed in 10 out of their last 12 road contests. If you just take this season, the under is 10-4 in the Saints’ 14 games and has also hit in eight out of their last 10 conference matchups. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Rams’ last 11 conference games and is 4-1 in their last five Thursday night matchups.

Saints at Rams NFL Prediction: UNDER 46.5