Ravens vs. Chargers NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to a victory and cover in Sunday night’s Ravens vs. Chargers clash at 8:20 p.m. ET? Or will Justin Herbert keep the Bolts afloat in the AFC wild card race with an upset victory?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Baltimore Ravens (-3) at 272 Los Angeles Chargers (+3); o/u 48.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Ravens vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Odell Beckham (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 12 against the Chargers. Beckham and Zay Flowers will both suit up despite being listed as questionable. With Mark Andrews done for the year, the receivers in the Baltimore offense should all see upticks in their usage. Beckham may have his routes limited while dealing with the shoulder issue, but Lamar Jackson should be looking his way often when he is on the field. Beckham sits on the WR3/4 border for his Week 12 matchup with the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Keenan Allen (shoulder) was removed from the Week 12 injury report and will play against the Chargers. Allen was a full participant in practice after being listed as limited on Wednesday. He has been dealing with the shoulder injury for a few weeks but hasn’t missed any games. He was likely a full participant in practice again on Friday, meaning this may be the healthiest he has been in some time. Allen remains easily within the WR1 range for his Week 12 game against the Ravens.

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of LA Chargers’ last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’ last 6 games when playing Baltimore

Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction:

Take Baltimore. Has anyone actually watched the Chargers this season? Why is this number this low? Because of Herbert? He has no running game and only Allen as a reliable target. Do you not think that Baltimore will figure out a way to take Allen out of the game and force Herbert to throw check-downs to Austin Ekeler all game? And how about this L.A. defense? Even without Mark Andrews, Lamar should torch Brandon Staley’s defense. Give me the Ravens, who are my favorite play in Week 12.

Ravens vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -3