Ravens vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

Fresh off their blowout win over the Lions last week, will the Ravens suffer a letdown on Sunday when they visit the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET? Keep reading for betting odds, trends and a prediction for this Ravens vs. Cardinals matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

275 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) at 276 Arizona Cardinals (+9.5); o/u 44.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Ravens vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Odell Beckham (shoulder) was removed from the Week 8 injury report and will play against the Cardinals. Beckham was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in practice but got back to a full session on Friday. The Ravens have limited his routes since he returned from the ankle injury he suffered earlier in the year. That will make it hard for Beckham to surpass WR4 status versus the Cardinals. Fellow skill position players Keaton Mitchell and Tylan Wallace were listed as questionable.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

Kyler Murray (knee) is doubtful for Week 8 against the Ravens. Murray had his practice window opened last week and got in a handful of limited practices. He was upgraded to a full participant this week, but the Cardinals are understandably slow-playing his return from injured reserve. Murray went down with a torn ACL late last week and has been sidelined ever since. After presumably getting two weeks of full practice under his belt, Murray will look to make his 2023 debut in Week 9 against the Browns. Joshua Dobbs will start versus the Ravens.

Ravens vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road

Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Arizona

Arizona is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Baltimore

The Cardinals are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games at home

Ravens vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take Baltimore. The Cardinals surprised the NFL public with three straight covers against the Commanders, Giants and Cowboys. The first two games, Arizona had every opportunity to pull off the outright upset. In that fourth game against Dallas, the Cardinals did upend the Cowboys 28-16 in a total shocker.

That said, here is what the Cardinals have done since that 3-0 ATS start: failed to cover as a 14.5-point dog vs. the 49ers, failed to cover as a 3-point dog vs. the Bengals, failed to cover as a 7.5-point dog vs. the Rams and failed to cover as a 9-point dog vs. the Seahawks. Their lack of depth and overall talent is starting to show. What’s worse, they’re about to face a Ravens team that is firing in all cylinders.

Ravens vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -9.5