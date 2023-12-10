Rams vs. Ravens NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Lamar Jackson has hammered the NFC throughout his career but is Baltimore the smart bet in Sunday’s Rams vs. Ravens matchup? Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

107 Los Angeles Rams (+7.5) at 108 Baltimore Ravens (-7.5); o/u 39.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: FOX

Rams vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Puka Nacua (shoulder) was removed from the Week 14 injury report and will play against the Ravens. Nacua was limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but head coach Sean McVay said he was a full participant. After that, Nacua both participated in full and was listed as a full participant for the remainder of the week. It’s safe to say Nacua will play without any limitations versus the Ravens. In a brutal matchup with Blatimore’s stingy defense, Nacua will rank as a high-end WR2.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Lamar Jackson (illness) practiced Friday. Jackson missed Thursday’s practice with an illness — a common occurrence for the Ravens QB. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson is fully recovered from his illness — a good sign for this weekend. Jackson should be good to go for Week 14 against the Rams. Rotoworld’s Denny Carter broke down Jackson’s matchup against LA in the Week 14 Funnel Defense Report.

Rams vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of LA Rams’s last 15 games on the road

LA Rams is 8-15 SU in its last 23 games

The Ravens are 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

Baltimore is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing LA Rams

Rams vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take the Rams. The Ravens have failed to cover in eight out of their last nine games when favored by seven or more points. While they’re 7-2 outright over that span, they’ve had a difficult time pulling away from opponents. One main reason for that is because they shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers or lackadaisical play. It’s almost as if Lamar and Co. get bored in the middle of games, get complacent and then need to pick it back up in the fourth quarter. Granted, Jackson has been outstanding over his career against the NFC. But with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay on the other side, the Ravens won’t be blowing out their NFC counterpart today.

Rams vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES RAMS +7.5