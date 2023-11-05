Rams vs. Packers NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Rams cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Rams vs. Packers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-5 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Seahawks, and their worst loss came against the Steelers.

The Green Bay Packers are 2-5 straight up on the year and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against the Saints, and their worst loss came against the Broncos.

Rams vs. Packers Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Los Angeles Rams (+3.5) at 460 Green Bay Packers (-3.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: FOX

Rams vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Rams Daily Fantasy Spin

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was officially listed as questionable with a right thumb UCL sprain, but multiple sources report that he’s unlikely to play on Sunday. In lieu of Matthew Stafford, the Rams will likely turn to fourth-year QB Brett Rypien. Rypien has thrown for 820 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 9 career games.

Los Angeles starting inside linebacker Ernest Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Jones leads the Rams with 75 total tackles this season.

Rams starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf), wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee), nickel back Cobie Durant (shoulder), and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) are all questionable for this weekend’s game against the Packers.

Green Bay Packers Daily Fantasy Spin

Packers starting safety Rudy Ford (calf) did not practice Friday and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game against the Rams. Green Bay starting linebacker Quay Walker was also held out of Friday’s practice with a groin injury and he’s also questionable for this weekend’s home tilt with Los Angeles. Walker leads the Packers with 66 total tackles this season.

Packers starting running back Aaron Jones had missed a significant chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, but he’s probable and should be good to go on Sunday. Jones is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 12.1 yards per reception this season.

Rams vs. Packers Betting Trends

Rams head coach Sean McVay is 34-37-3 ATS against divisions other than the NFC West.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 24-15 ATS at home in his head coaching career.

Green Bay is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

The under is 7-3 in the Rams’ last 10 games.

Rams vs. Packers Betting Prediction:

There’s a strong likelihood that Matthew Stafford won’t play in this game. It’s worth monitoring his injury status all the way up to game time, but “the plan” for Los Angeles is to start Brett Rypien at QB. It would be tough to back an inexperienced backup like Brett Rypien in this game.

Green Bay’s defense hasn’t been terrible this season as they’ve allowed 20 points or fewer in 4 of their 7 games this season. The Packers defense ranks 12th in opponent yards per play and 16th in opponent third down conversion percentage. The Packers have been good at bending but not breaking on defense this season as they rank 9th in opponent red zone touchdown percentage at 46.15%. I believe that Green Bay’s defense will step up and Packers QB Jordan Love will finally hit a deep pass or two. I’m laying the points with the Packers at Lambeau in this one.

NFL Week 9 Rams vs. Packers Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS -3.5